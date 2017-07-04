Dior Fall 2017 Couture at Haute Couture PFW

The talented Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her second couture show for the luxury fashion house Dior. She took her guests on a whimsical journey inspired by the travels and the designs of the unrepeatable Christian Dior. She celebrated the work of the grand designer and the 70th anniversary of the iconic brand. Chiuri got inspired by an illustration by Albert Decaris from 1953 that she found in the archives of the fashion house. There he shows the trips of Mr. Dior, who took his collections to many countries and continents around the world including Japan, California, and places in South America. The invitations for the show carried a sentence from Christian’s autobiography that said: “a complete collection should address all types of women in all countries.”

As a surprise to everyone, the wondrous show happened in an outdoor space. Maria chose the garden of the Hôtel des Invalides and transformed it into a map of the world. She hired the eminent Italian artist Pietro Ruffo to design the amazing set in the garden. Pietro replaced the traditional runway with a five-pointed star catwalk. Each of the five sections represented a separate continent that Christian Dior traveled to. The atmosphere at the show felt like a real-life safari, thanks to the giant wooden sculptures of animals. Pietro placed lions, rhinos, tigers, giraffes, monkeys, and other animals in the garden. The trees and the greenery just added to the tropical feeling, creating an authentic picture of the Asian jungles and forests.

The designs that Grazia Chiuri presented very much remind of the work of Christian Dior. She incorporated her recognizable love towards details and created a line with a vibe from the 40s and 50s. When it comes to the colors, Maria played with many shades of gray. The colors that brought a little light in the collection were the red, champagne, yellow, olive as well as the multicolored embroideries.

The designer is known for her love of delicate and glamorous gowns. You can notice very detailed dresses made of silk, chiffon, tulle, and lace.

Besides the dresses, Grazia Chiuri is recognizable for her perfectly tailored coats and suits. In the Fall 2017 Couture collection, the coats are warm, in different shades of gray, and belted at the waist. Some of them are paired with dresses, while others are matched with skirts or pants.

It seems that Maria is not a huge fan of high-heeled shoes. She dressed her models in comfortable lug soled shoes and elegant pumps. Her accessories of choice were hats and aviator sunglasses.

Chiuri gathered the biggest influencers in the industry at her astonishing show. Dior’s ambassadors Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson showed up looking flawless in their all-Dior outfits. The famous singer Céline Dion and model Karlie Kloss also went for dresses from the fashion house. Among the other guests, you could notice many other Dior lovers such as Kirsten Dunst, Gemma Arterton, Elizabeth Olsen, and Camille Rowe-Pourcheresse.

When it comes to hair and makeup, the models walked the runway with a very natural look. They appeared as if they didn’t have any makeup on, except for the bold and striking brows. The makeup artist Peter Philips was the mastermind behind these beautiful natural looks, while the hairstylist Guido Palau did the simple hairstyles with loose curls. It seems that the haute couture is going crazy over the naturally accented thick brows lately.

“We looked at photos of Amelia Earhart and turn-of-the-century women exploring Incan temples. [In the photos,] they don’t have any makeup on, and they all have bushy eyebrows. That’s the look we were going for.”- says Philips.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of one of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world, there will be an exhibition at the Museé Arts Décoratifs in Paris. This is probably the biggest exhibition of this type and it will be spread on over 3,000 square meters. It carries the name “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams”, and it will show 400 creations of the iconic couturier and the creative directors who followed. The exhibition will be open to the public starting from July 5, and it will feature many original pictures, documents, and letters.

Photo Courtesy: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv