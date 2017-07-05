Fashion

Hanna Sylla Is The Cocktail Waitress Who Became a Miu Miu Model

By

Hanna Sylla is the new model you will be hearing about from now on. She is the beautiful model that starred at the Miu Miu show just a couple of days ago, at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Since she appeared on the runway everyone is wondering who this gorgeous girl is.

Photo By: @bbchanou/Instagram

Hanna worked as a cocktail waitress at the Hotel Tremoille in Paris just one week ago. That is when she met one of the most renowned casting directors in the world. Anita Bitton owns a very popular casting agency in New York and is well-known for her excellent eye for young fashion talents. Anita has collaborated with many of the famous fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs, Dior, Mulberry, Alexander Wang, Miu Miu and more. Last Thursday Hanna was working her day shift when she was spotted by Bitton.

 

Photo By: @bitton/Instagram

That is how Sylla got her debut appearance on the runway. But it wasn’t a low profile fashion show that she appeared in. It was the Resort 2018 show of the luxury Italian brand Miu Miu during the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week. Hanna walked the runway wearing a dark blue long-sleeved romper, accessorized with race patches. Her makeup was minimalistic, but she had a very bold red lipstick, that complimented her complexion.

 

Photo Courtesy: Indigital.tv
Photo Courtesy: Getty Images

Right after the show, the Senegalese model shared a picture on her Instagram account where she poses alongside Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, and Kendall Jenner backstage at the show.

“OMG! Last night was just one of the best night[s] of my life,” the new model shared her excitement.

She also thanked Bitton and her new model friends Hadid, Jenner and Aboah for their sincere support.

 

Photo By: @bbchanou/Instagram

Even the most popular makeup artist in the world, Pat McGrath is amazed by Hanna, saying that she is THE face of the season for the Couture Fashion Week.

“Her skin is perfect, she has amazing bone structure and she’s so elegant. Pat McGrath immediately spotted her backstage at the show and said, ‘Oh my god, who is she?’ She couldn’t believe how beautiful she is and that she’d never modeled before. Miuccia [Prada, the Miu Miu designer] loved her too.”- says Katie Grand, the stylist for the show, in her interview for Telegraph.

 

Photo Courtesy: Cetusnews

It’s probably just a matter of time when we will spot the beautiful new model on the runway of other prestigious brands. Considering her unique beauty it’s safe to say that many brands would want her face in their campaigns.

Photo By: @bbchanou/Instagram
Photo By: @bbchanou/Instagram

