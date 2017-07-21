Fashion

Pirelli Casts All Black Models for 2018 Calendar

By Updated on

In the past, Pirelli’s calendars were full of stereotypical beautiful women. Just for the records, the 2015’s calendar featured Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid covered in latex as well as topless Joan Smalls. A couple years ago they changed their practice. For the 2016 edition, Pirelli finally broke many stereotypes. For the first time ever they hired a woman to photograph the models aside from the husband-and-wife duo Inez and Vinoodh in 2007. Annie Leibovitz was the first woman in 25 years to have photographed for the calendar. She ditched Pirelli’s old practice to cast only attractive women. Instead, Annie cast women who achieved great things throughout their career. She included renewed women from different fields such as comedy, sports, art, and philanthropy. Additionally, the 2017 calendar showed Hollywood actresses without any makeup and retouching.

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar Lupita Nyong'o

The tradition of breaking stereotypes continues this year as well. For the 2018 calendar, Pirelli cast all-black models to celebrate inclusivity. The edition is styled by Edward Enninful and lensed by Tim Walker. Edward Enninful is going to be the first ever black editor for British Vogue as well as the first male editor in the 100-year history of Vogue.

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar RuPaul Alice in Wonderland

The theme of the 2018 Pirelli calendar is Alice in Wonderland. The shot by Tim Walker it’s described as capturing “the surreal world of dreams”. Pirelli gave a complete freedom to the photographer for this project. Tim Walker wanted to tell a completely different story of Alice. To this date, Alice has always been white as well as the rest of the cast.

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar Duckie Thot Alice in Wonderland

“There has never been a black Alice, so I wanted to push how fictional fantasy figures can be represented and explore evolving ideas of beauty,” Tim explained the story behind the idea for the all-black cast.

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar Duckie Thot Alice in Wonderland

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar Puff Daddy and Naomi Campbell

The cast is truly impressive and includes the model turned feminist Adwoa Aboah, Slick Woods, Lupita Nyong’o, albino lawyer and model Thando Hopa, Whoopi Goldberg, Sasha Lane, Lil Yachty and more. Naomi Campbell who was part of the 1987 all-black Pirelli calendar is in the role of the Royal Beheader while the rapper Puff Daddy is her assistant. The 2018 calendar also includes the transgender drag icon RuPaul as the Queen of Hearts. The Australian model Duckie Thot channels the first ever black Alice.

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar The Mat Hatter Alice in Wonderland

Pirelli Casts All-Black Models for 2018 Calendar Adwoa Aboah

The 2018 Pirelli calendar is unique and stereotype-breaking in many ways. The pictures tell an old fairy tale in a completely new way. The calendar is about to send a message that beauty shouldn’t be generalized and defined by gender or color.

Photo Courtesy of Pirelli

Recent Posts

Gorgeous Wearable Celebrity Makeup Looks to Try This Summer

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Gorgeous Wearable Celebrity Makeup Looks to Try This Summer

We spotted the best celebrity summer makeup looks to cover all your summer weddings, night outs, and everyday events. Take a look at these insanely gorgeous wearable makeup looks and get inspired. Lily Collins The actress...

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now

Fashion

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now

Miami Swim Week is the biggest swimwear fashion event in the world. This huge event is happening right now in Miami, with many designers waiting to show their new swimwear pieces. The event started on...

13 Best Fashion Finds: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Fashion

13 Best Fashion Finds: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Right now with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale going on you can take your wardrobe from summer to fall.  Shop some of Fall's best pieces for a limited time. Whether you're looking for the perfect shoes...

17 Best Beauty Buys: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup

17 Best Beauty Buys: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Every July, all of your favorite sites are offering 50% off and beyond. Today it's time for the yearly Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where literally everything is seriously discounted from the department store. But with hundreds...

Jennifer Lopez Best Fashion Moments

Celebrities Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Best Fashion Moments

At the age of 47, Jennifer Lopez is still one of the hottest celebrities. The star seems to be aging backward and her body seems to get tighter and more defined every year. No wonder...