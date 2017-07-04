Fashion

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

By Updated on

The Rodarte Spring 2018 Collection was presented at the Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017. The dynamic designer duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy have been very busy lately. Just recently they were preoccupied with dressing many A–listers such as Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning for the Cannes Film Festival 2017. In meantime, they are also writing and directing their first movie.

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Multicolored Maxi Floral Dress

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Multicolored Floral Maxi Dress

The sisters’ tight schedule definitely didn’t get in the way of their designer arrangements. Rodarte showed whimsical pieces with a lot of details at the Paris Couture Week 2017 and left everyone in awe.

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Ruffle Sheer Red Long Dress

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Yellow Sheer Ruffle Long Dress

This was the first time for the brand to show in Paris and for their debut, the two sisters organized a spectacular show. Besides the delicate beauty of the designs, something else was in the spotlight as well. The fairytale-like floral crowns that the models wore perfectly complimented the out-of-this-world intricate designs.

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Textured Long Top and Pants withRodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Textured Long Top and Pants with Massive Floral Crown Massive

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Midi Ruffle Polka Dot Dress

Barely any of the designs could be labeled as pragmatic. The two sisters manipulated with different embellishments in every possible way creating show-stopping pieces meant only for the ones with a free spirit and bold style.

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW White crop top and a line matching skirt

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Ruffle Pastel Peach Coordinates Crop Top and Skirt

The gowns with 3-D floral embellishments were the highlight of the show. Kate and Laura designed daring and revealing, yet romantic dresses with multiple details. They enriched the floral clothing ensembles with scarves made of flower bouquets that models wore around their body as well as flower hair accessories and crowns. The massive bouquets of white fluff were a courtesy of the Los Angeles-based floral designer Joseph Free who came all the way from the West Coast to take care of the floral details in the outfits. The floral master and the Rodarte designer duo have many successful shows behind them.

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Heavily embellished pastel pink dress

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Midi Sheer Black Lace Floral Embellished Dress

The everyday creations were influenced by the bikers’ rock n’ roll style. Fierce leather pants were paired with ruffle sheer crop tops, biker jackets and ribbon belts. As if one belt was not enough, Rodarte added two ribbon belts in some of the outfits.

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Ruffle Crop Top and Leather Biker Pants with Double Ribbon Belt

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW white denim biker jacket and pants with double ribbon belt

The show took place outdoors at the 16th-century cloister of a hospital. At the end of the show, the models gathered in a formation of an orderly French garden. The spectacular ending was followed by a standing ovation from the guests who gathered at one side of the garden to get a better view of the grand finale.

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW Black Crop Top and Red High Waist Wide-Leg Floral Pants

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW white long floral embellished dress

Photo By Kim WestonArnold / Indigital.tv

Recent Posts

Standout Beauty Moments At Haute Couture PFW 2017

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Standout Beauty Moments At Haute Couture PFW 2017

At the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2017, we witnessed a lot of amazing beauty looks, courtesy of the most renewed hair and makeup artists. Since it's haute couture, there is always an extravaganza and...

Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Karl Lagerfeld's Fall 2017 Couture Collection is an ode to the City of Lights- Paris. He went back to the roots of the luxury fashion brand and presented a very unique and romantic collection. His...

The Trend You Need To Get On Board With – The Fanny Pack

Accessories Fashion Trends

The Trend You Need To Get On Board With – The Fanny Pack

The word fanny pack just does not sound cool...BUT When you look at the fanny pack beyond something that is usually bulky, strapped high and tight across the waist but instead slung around your shoulders...

Sonam Kapoor Is a Stunning Bride in Ralph & Russo Dress at Haute Couture PFW

Celebrities Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Is a Stunning Bride in Ralph & Russo Dress at Haute Couture PFW

The Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor looked astonishing at the Ralph & Russo show that happened during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The stunning Kapoor brought a spectacular ending to the Fall 2017 Couture Collection of the designer...

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

The Rodarte Spring 2018 Collection was presented at the Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017. The dynamic designer duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy have been very busy lately. Just recently they were preoccupied with dressing many...