Celebrities Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Is a Stunning Bride in Ralph & Russo Dress at Haute Couture PFW

By Updated on

The Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor looked astonishing at the Ralph & Russo show that happened during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The stunning Kapoor brought a spectacular ending to the Fall 2017 Couture Collection of the designer duo. Just when everyone thought that their designs couldn’t get better, Sonam appeared and left everyone in awe.

Sonam Kapoor is the Most Stunning Bride in a Ralph & Russo Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Photo Courtesy: @ralphandrusso/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor is the Most Stunning Bride in a Ralph & Russo Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Photo By: @afashionistasdiaries/Instagram

Kapoor looked like a fairytale princess in the dramatic wedding dress. She had the honor to close the show, leaving everyone breathless. The 32-year old actress flaunted an ivory white bridal dress on the runway. The voluminous long-sleeved creation was completely bejeweled with diamonds from head to toes. The peplum gown featured an enormous double ruffled train. But since all of this wasn’t enough the designer duo added an extraordinary diamond encrusted headpiece. The headgear held an astonishing embroidered sheer veil. Let’s not forget the heavily embellished choker that finished off the look. Definitely, words are not enough to explain how out-of-this-world this dress is.

Sonam Kapoor is the Most Stunning Bride in a Ralph & Russo Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Photo Courtesy: Reuters
Sonam Kapoor is the Most Stunning Bride in a Ralph & Russo Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Photo Courtesy: AFP

Kapoor’s makeup was minimalistic, leaving the focus on the dress. The actress went with a soft cat-eye, a hint of gold eyeshadow, long dramatic lashes, and her signature bold eyebrows. Her lips were rosy nude, and her face perfectly contoured.

Sonam Kapoor is the Most Stunning Bride in a Ralph & Russo Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Photo By: @afashionistasdiaries/Instagram

@sonamkapoor at @ralphandrusso Couture show in Paris @rheakapoor #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #instastyle #instastyle #celebrityfashion #afashionistasdiaries #sonamkapoor #ralphandrusso #parisfashionweek #pariscouture #couture #ralphandrussocouture

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on

For the after-party, the actress also wore a dress by the fashion house Ralph & Russo.

Sonam Kapoor is the Most Stunning Bride in a Ralph & Russo Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Photo Courtesy: AFP

@sonamkapoor slays in the finale of @ralphandrusso .

A post shared by GLOBAL GLAM MAGAZINE (@globalglammagazine) on

Sonam is known for her daring fashion choices. She has previously collaborated with the Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, and there are very good friends. Everyone still remembers her magical appearances at several Cannes Film Festivals in gowns by the popular fashion house. Sonam has become the muse for the designer duo, mostly because of her uniqueness and her distinctive taste in fashion.

Sonam Kapoor is the Most Stunning Bride in a Ralph & Russo Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Photo Courtesy: AFP

The Neerja star recently entered into the fashion industry by launching her fashion brand  Rheson. She started the line in partnership with her sister Rhea Kapoor, who is a celebrity stylist. Besides being one of the best-paid actresses in the world, Sonam is also a producer, LGBT rights activist, and a philanthropist. Kapoor is a real fashion icon in India, and she is slowly but surely conquering the rest of the world.

Sonam Kapoor is the Most Stunning Bride in a Ralph & Russo Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Photo By: @afashionistasdiaries/Instagram

Recent Posts

Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Karl Lagerfeld's Fall 2017 Couture Collection is an ode to the City of Lights- Paris. He went back to the roots of the luxury fashion brand and presented a very unique and romantic collection. His...

The Trend You Need To Get On Board With – The Fanny Pack

Accessories Fashion Trends

The Trend You Need To Get On Board With – The Fanny Pack

The word fanny pack just does not sound cool...BUT When you look at the fanny pack beyond something that is usually bulky, strapped high and tight across the waist but instead slung around your shoulders...

Sonam Kapoor Is a Stunning Bride in Ralph & Russo Dress at Haute Couture PFW

Celebrities Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Is a Stunning Bride in Ralph & Russo Dress at Haute Couture PFW

The Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor looked astonishing at the Ralph & Russo show that happened during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The stunning Kapoor brought a spectacular ending to the Fall 2017 Couture Collection of the designer...

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

The Rodarte Spring 2018 Collection was presented at the Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017. The dynamic designer duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy have been very busy lately. Just recently they were preoccupied with dressing many...

Celebrities At The Autumn/Winter Haute Couture PFW 2017

Celebrities Fashion

Celebrities At The Autumn/Winter Haute Couture PFW 2017

The Haute Couture autumn/winter 2017 Fashion Week officially took over Paris. There are multiple celebrities and fashion influencers who flaunt their strongest street style statements during the shows. The first rows at the haute couture...