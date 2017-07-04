Sonam Kapoor Is a Stunning Bride in Ralph & Russo Dress at Haute Couture PFW

The Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor looked astonishing at the Ralph & Russo show that happened during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The stunning Kapoor brought a spectacular ending to the Fall 2017 Couture Collection of the designer duo. Just when everyone thought that their designs couldn’t get better, Sonam appeared and left everyone in awe.

Kapoor looked like a fairytale princess in the dramatic wedding dress. She had the honor to close the show, leaving everyone breathless. The 32-year old actress flaunted an ivory white bridal dress on the runway. The voluminous long-sleeved creation was completely bejeweled with diamonds from head to toes. The peplum gown featured an enormous double ruffled train. But since all of this wasn’t enough the designer duo added an extraordinary diamond encrusted headpiece. The headgear held an astonishing embroidered sheer veil. Let’s not forget the heavily embellished choker that finished off the look. Definitely, words are not enough to explain how out-of-this-world this dress is.

Kapoor’s makeup was minimalistic, leaving the focus on the dress. The actress went with a soft cat-eye, a hint of gold eyeshadow, long dramatic lashes, and her signature bold eyebrows. Her lips were rosy nude, and her face perfectly contoured.

For the after-party, the actress also wore a dress by the fashion house Ralph & Russo.

@sonamkapoor slays in the finale of @ralphandrusso . A post shared by GLOBAL GLAM MAGAZINE (@globalglammagazine) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Sonam is known for her daring fashion choices. She has previously collaborated with the Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, and there are very good friends. Everyone still remembers her magical appearances at several Cannes Film Festivals in gowns by the popular fashion house. Sonam has become the muse for the designer duo, mostly because of her uniqueness and her distinctive taste in fashion.

The Neerja star recently entered into the fashion industry by launching her fashion brand Rheson. She started the line in partnership with her sister Rhea Kapoor, who is a celebrity stylist. Besides being one of the best-paid actresses in the world, Sonam is also a producer, LGBT rights activist, and a philanthropist. Kapoor is a real fashion icon in India, and she is slowly but surely conquering the rest of the world.