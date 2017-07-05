Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Standout Beauty Moments At Haute Couture PFW 2017

By Updated on

At the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2017, we witnessed a lot of amazing beauty looks, courtesy of the most renewed hair and makeup artists. Since it’s haute couture, there is always an extravaganza and many weird new trends.

Feast your eyes at the standout beauty moments from the Couture Fashion Week 2017.

Accented Brows

Just when we thought that brows will get more natural, they became more enhanced. Fashion houses like Giambattista Valli, Proenza Schouler, Schiaparelli, Rodarte and others had models with minimal makeup and heavily accented, thick and brushed brows on their shows. After so many brow trends lately, it’s probably just a matter of time when these accented brows will become a thing.

Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 2 brows
Schiaparelli/Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 15 brushed brows and red lipstick
Giambattista Valli/ Photo Courtesy of IMAXTREE

Flower Crowns

Rodarte amazed everyone with their whimsical presentation of the Spring RTW 2018 Collection. Besides the heavily embellished designs, the designer duo behind Rodarte presented the most beautiful flower crowns. They also added floral hair accessories and romantic flower bouquets that were hugging the models’ body. These mesmerizing floral ensembles were a creation of the Los Angeles floral designer Joseph Free. The floral artist accompanied Rodarte in Paris to set up the beautiful floral pieces.

Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 flower crown
Rodarte/Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 flower crown
Rodarte/Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Fresh and Natural

Opposite of the bold makeup and hair looks that some designers had on their shows, others opted for fresh and almost no makeup makeup looks. At the Dior Fall 2017 Couture Show models walked the runway with bare fresh faces. The clean looks made us think that no makeup was used on the models’ faces. Additionally, the hairstylists embraced the natural texture of the hair. Most models flaunted effortless messy curls loosely tied in a low pony. The astonishing natural looks are a true inspiration for all of us who look for ways to speed up the beauty routine and still look gorgeous.

Backstage at Christian Dior Couture Fall 2017 Natural Makeup
Christian Dior Couture Fall 2017/Photo By Delphine Achard/WWD
Backstage at Christian Dior Couture Fall 2017 Messy Loose Natural Curls in a Pony
Christian Dior Couture Fall 2017/Photo By Delphine Achard/WWD

Punk Makeup and Business Hair

Chanel brought major punk vibes on the runway for its Couture Fall 2017 show. The rainbow edgy punk eyeshadow is a serious competition to the feminine sunset eyeshadow that was trending lately. This iconic makeup looks were created by the legendary makeup artist Tom Pecheux. He mixed vibrant shades of blue, yellow, red, green and orange and blended them over models’ brows.

Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 18 punk rainbow makeup
Chanel Fall 2017 Coiture/Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

The hair, on the other hand, was all about business. The renewed hairstylist Sam Mcknight created neat office-approved low ponytails on the models. He twisted the models’ hair into a sleek loop and finished off the looks with vintage hairnets. Chanel definitely proved that punk and feminine can complement each other. Guo Pei’s Couture show was also full of sleek looped ponies. These beautiful easy updos are a perfect way to upgrade your mainstream low ponytail.

Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 Looped Low Pony in hairnet
Photo By @sammcknight1/Instagram

Extravaganza

When there is couture, there is an extravaganza. As expected some designers opted for extreme hair and makeup looks with interesting details. A.F. Vandervorst’s Couture show featured models with multiple medals and patchwork attached to their head. Speaking of the extravaganza, Hermes Couture show had models with bright graphics painted over their face. A rich palette of vibrant shades covered parts of models’ faces giving an edgy note to the looks.

Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 11 extreme/medals and patchwork attached on models head
A.F. Vandevorst/ Photo Courtesy of REX Features
Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 graphic makeup
Hermes/ Photo Courtesy of REX Features

Dramatic Smokey Eye

Haute Couture proved that the good classic dark dramatic smokey eye it’s still in the game. Peter Dundas for his debut Resort 2018 had models with overly accented eyes painted in dark hues and highlighted with a splash of shimmer eyeshadow. The fashion house Alexandre Vauthier also flaunted a fierce smokey eye on the runway. Opposite of the regular smokey eye, models had the eyeshadow all the way to the brows.

Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 10 smokey eye
Peter Dundas/Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 21 blue/gray smokey eye
Alexandre Vauthier/Photo Courtesy of IMAXTREE

Intricate Hairstyles

The runway always offers a major hair inspo. During the Couture Week, we spotted some amazing hairstyles courtesy of the greatest hair legends of all times. The Gianbattista Valli’s cool cornrows reminded us how versatile this hairstyle is. There is absolutely nothing wrong if you decide to flaunt cornrows with your elegant cocktail dress. On the other hand, the sleek intricate updo at the Tony Ward Couture show will instantly upgrade your regular topknot. This hairstyle is definitely not easy to recreate, but worth every minute of your time.

Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 cornrows braids/burgundy sheer lipstick
Giambattista Valli/ Photo Courtesy of IMAXTREE
Best of Hair and Beauty at Paris Couture Week 2017 intricate topknot
Tony Ward/ Photo Courtesy of IMAXTREE

Recent Posts

Standout Beauty Moments At Haute Couture PFW 2017

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Standout Beauty Moments At Haute Couture PFW 2017

At the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2017, we witnessed a lot of amazing beauty looks, courtesy of the most renewed hair and makeup artists. Since it's haute couture, there is always an extravaganza and...

Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Karl Lagerfeld's Fall 2017 Couture Collection is an ode to the City of Lights- Paris. He went back to the roots of the luxury fashion brand and presented a very unique and romantic collection. His...

The Trend You Need To Get On Board With – The Fanny Pack

Accessories Fashion Trends

The Trend You Need To Get On Board With – The Fanny Pack

The word fanny pack just does not sound cool...BUT When you look at the fanny pack beyond something that is usually bulky, strapped high and tight across the waist but instead slung around your shoulders...

Sonam Kapoor Is a Stunning Bride in Ralph & Russo Dress at Haute Couture PFW

Celebrities Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Is a Stunning Bride in Ralph & Russo Dress at Haute Couture PFW

The Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor looked astonishing at the Ralph & Russo show that happened during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The stunning Kapoor brought a spectacular ending to the Fall 2017 Couture Collection of the designer...

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

The Rodarte Spring 2018 Collection was presented at the Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017. The dynamic designer duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy have been very busy lately. Just recently they were preoccupied with dressing many...