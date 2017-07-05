The Trend You Need To Get On Board With – The Fanny Pack

The word fanny pack just does not sound cool…BUT When you look at the fanny pack beyond something that is usually bulky, strapped high and tight across the waist but instead slung around your shoulders or across your back, you realize that they can actually look pretty cool — especially because there is a high obsession with street-wear and vintage-inspired style right now.

The fanny pack trend will be going strong this summer. Fashion icons such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne have been serving up serious inspo for us all. Though these celebs are wearing vintage high end luxury wares, allow me to show you of-the-moment alternatives and new ways to wear them.

Front and Center

URBAN OUTFITTERS has a perfectly sized pouch that will rest across your chest for easy access to your ID, shades, or money whenever you need it — and it’ll look cute too.

Low Rise

Carry your essentials in effortless styling with this pocket belt from FREE PEOPLE

Traditional

Cotton canvas outer floral is festival ready ASOS

Contemporary Sling

Carry all your essentials in this contemporary pack from SHOPBOP

Side to Side

This pack is a perfect choice for any activities that requires a stylish ensemble.The metallic shine offers a nice contrast to your everyday pieces. You can find this at FOREVER 21

Ultramodern

Empyre created the storage-focused fanny back for those seeking both function and style in an accessory. You can only find this at URBAN OUTFITTERS

Fashion Forward

Add a playful pop to your summer style wearing this pack – featuring a dipped dye tassel details from MISSGUIDED

