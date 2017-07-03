Celebrities Fashion

Women of All Sizes Look Astonishing in Ashley Graham’s Swimsuits

By Updated on

The fabulous Ashley Graham is not just a plus-size model. The 29-year-old beauty is also a body activist, a designer, and a successful business woman. She is a role model who has been setting new limits in the fashion industry for several years now. She started as the first plus-size model who landed a cover of the Sports Illustrated Magazine. She continued by conquering many runways, shows, and red carpets.

Photo By: @theashleygraham/Instagram
Photo By: @daena_ramos/Instagram

Graham got the leading role in Joe Jonas’s hit song “Toothbrush” last year, which was a great encouragement for many shy and curvy women. So far, she has designed dresses, lingerie, has collaborated with Sephora and much more.

Photo By: @talkingwithtami/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: @swimsuitforall/Instagram

Ashley is known for her activism against body shaming and her constant work to empower women from all around the world. She has been a true example that anyone can be who they want to be if they set their mind to it.

Photo By: @pricillasweetz/Instagram
Photo By: @pricillasweetz/Instagram
Photo By: @swimsuitsforall/Instagram

The swimsuits brand “Swimsuits For All” announced their collaboration with Graham in 2015. In 2016 they presented their debut collection, which was the first plus-size collection for the brand. It was a line inspired by James Bond, and it sold out in minutes. The second capsule was released earlier this year and it has a very tropical, vibrant, Puerto Rican style.

Photo By: @viva_victoria/Instagram
Photo By: @viva_victoria/Instagram

All of the swimsuit pieces are super modern, trendy and hot. They are available from sizes 6 to 22, which is a completely new step in the swimwear for plus-sized women. Ashley’s goal was to present stylish swimwear that would fit women of all sizes and shapes. And these are not the regular high-wasted or one-piece swimsuits that you see everywhere. The bathing suits come in a variety of modern cuts, that any woman would love to own.

Photo By: @jaime.french/Instagram

The two beautiful capsule collections brought a lot of positive attention both for Ashley and for Swimsuits For All. There are women praising Graham, and her struggle to prove that everyone should feel comfortable in their skin, regardless the size, height, race or color. With her collaboration with the swimwear brand Swimsuits For All, she started encouraging women, to get out of their comfort zone and show their beauty to the world.

Photo By: @thecurveslayer/Instagram

The latest trend on Instagram are the pictures with the hashtag #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall. These pictures are shared by many beautiful women from all around the globe, who flaunt their curves in Ashley’s swimsuits. And, guess what, each one of them looks extremely hot. All of the swimsuits are gorgeous and so are the ladies who wear them. Over 1,300 women have already shared their amazing summer beach looks with the Ashley X Swimsuits For All bathing suits. They are officially a part of a whole new revolution that fights for diversity. Ashley celebrated this by posting a collage picture on her Instagram saying “Love seeing you beauties in my swimsuits! #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall”.

Photo By: @theashleygraham/Instagram
Photo By: @theashleygraham/ Instagram

